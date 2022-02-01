When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, Jan. 20.

What happened: Borough officials announced the state Department of Transportation will be installing gates, payment kiosks and security apparatus at the parking lots serving the Elizabethtown Amtrak railroad station. Parking will cost riders $2 a day.

Background: Elizabethtown station at 50 S. Wilson Ave. is a busy station on the Keystone Corridor connecting the state capital at Harrisburg, only 20 minutes away, and Philadelphia. Last year, ridership was 22,232, down from over 100,000 prior to the pandemic, according to Amtrak statistics. Ticket revenue was $697,544 last year.

Borough’s role: The borough will maintain ownership of and maintain the parking lots. Council member Jeff McCloud said the rail station parking project was not a borough decision. Said council President J. Marc Hershey: “There really is no plus side for the borough, but this is not something we really have the ability to say no to.”

Other business: Borough Council approved an agreement with Columbia Borough for municipal yard waste removal for the coming year; approved a memorandum of understanding with Millersville University to cooperate with student interns on a GIS Data Mapping project to be reimbursed through a $5,000 grant; and decided to take no action on a request by the Elizabethtown Development Authority to transfer ownership of the historic borough-owned property at 56 N. Market St.

EMS regional committee: The cooperative group is currently exploring the possibility of creating a regional emergency medical services authority, Hershey said. All municipalities currently served by Northwest EMS are part of the committee. “There continues to be a growing strain on finances, and it is getting difficult to find people who want to work in the field,” he explained. The committee hopes to develop a plan this year and have an authority in place by January 2023. Hershey added that the cooperation on a medical services authority could also help lead to similar regional partnerships for fire service as well.

Appointments: Council appointed Neil Ketchum, former council vice president, to the borough vacancy board; new council member Jay Hynicker was appointed to the Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services board for the remainder of the year, filling the seat that had held by current council Vice President Phillip Clark since 2008.

What’s next: Council meets next Feb. 3.