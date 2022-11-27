WRIGHTSVILLE — For many months, officials in Wrightsville, York County, have discussed a project that will close Veterans Memorial Bridge between the borough and Columbia for 18 months for repairs and install a roundabout at the entry to Wrightsville.

On Nov. 22, representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and RK&K Civil Engineering presented the plans to Borough Council. According to Mark Malhanzie, senior project manager for PennDOT, the project will go to bid in July 2023 and will likely start in September. Completion is projected for fall 2026.

Work on the bridge will repair structural deficiencies, improve traffic approaches and upgrade the pedestrian path and add bicycle lanes. In addition, changes in lighting are expected to help ease swarms of mayflies that land on the bridge each summer.

Jeff Uhler, a traffic engineer from RK&K, said the work will be done in three phases. The first will focus on the structure under the bridge, which will allow for two lanes of traffic. The second and third phases will focus on the bridge deck. Traffic will be detoured to U.S. Route 30.

Details about the project are available on PennDOT’s website.

Roundabout

In Wrightsville, the focus is on the roundabout, which RK&K engineers said is the best solution to an intersection that has poor sight lines and difficult turns. But resident Mel McDonald said she has lived in town for 66 years and has seen only three accidents at the intersection.

“Why can’t you wait 20 years until I’m done driving?” she said.

Todd Rousenberger, an engineer from RK&K, said the roundabout fixes all of the problems at the intersection. This includes a poor sight line for traffic at the American Legion turning from Second Steeet onto Hellam Street. And currently traffic coming from Front Street can’t turn left from Hellam Street onto Route 462 to head toward Columbia.

“It’s safety,” Uhlet said. “I’d hate for something to happen and then PennDOT to come in.”

The roundabout project will coincide with the work on the bridge and could be done before the bridge itself, Malhenzie said. However, it will cause some disruption for local drivers because it will require four different detours, each lasting about 20 days. Signs will be posted for all four to direct traffic accordingly.

In other business, Borough Council unanimously approved the 2023 budget for advertising. The $1.14 million spending plan has no tax increase, keeping the rate at 6 mills. Property owners will pay $600 for every $100,000 of assessed value.

“I’m elated with the budget,” council President Joseph Giandalia said after meeting.