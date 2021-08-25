Pennsylvania Department of Transportation crews are working to clean up the trash along central Pennsylvania roadways through Thursday.

PennDOT will be focusing on the following roads as part of a statewide effort to remove litter by Labor Day, according to a news release:

Dauphin County: I-81, I-83 and Route 22/322.

Lancaster County: Route 30, Route 283 and Route 222.

Lebanon County: I-78, I-81, Route 22, Route 501, Route 934 and Route 72.

York County: I-83, Route 15 and Route 30.

“Litter on our roadways is unsightly, can adversely impact the environment, and creates potential safety hazards for motorists and PennDOT crews and equipment,” said District 8 Assistant District Executive for Maintenance Dale Good in a release. “It is essential that everyone, including PennDOT, does their part to reduce roadside litter.”

The cleanup efforts will not affect traffic, but PennDOT reminds motorists to slow down, drive with caution and watch for workers near the roadway.