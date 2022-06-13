When: Supervisors meeting, June 2.

What happened: Supervisors approved a change to the township’s trash and recycling policy.

Why it matters: Beginning July 1, residents utilizing Penn Waste, the township’s designated hauler, will be required to place trash and recyclables in containers provided by the hauler.

Details: Penn Waste will provide a 64-gallon cart for trash to customers for free. One recycling bin will also be given. Township Manager Randall Wenger said the new trash carts are part of an automated collection system integrated into the hauler’s trucks. The system promotes efficiency. Previously, Penn Waste customers could utilize a 96-gallon tote, but it was provided by Penn Waste for a fee. Wenger said the new trash carts are a “win-win.”

Protecting water: Supervisors discussed proposed revisions to the township’s pollutant reduction plan. Each municipality is required by the state Department of Environmental Protection to have a plan to reduce pollution from nutrients and sediment, which is picked up by stormwater runoff, carried into local waterways and deposited into the Chesapeake Bay. Previously, Rapho retrofitted a township-owned dry retention basin into an extended basin. Two additional projects have been added: a vegetated retention basin at Johnson Mill Lane and Drager Road; and a joint project with Penn Township and a private landowner to stabilize approximately 1,800 linear feet of Chiques Creek. The revised plan is available for public comment through June 17. So far, no public comments on the plan have been received, Wenger said.

Route 230 traffic signal: Supervisors approved a time extension request from C.M. High to upgrade the traffic signal at Route 230 and Esbenshade Road. Upgrades include replacing the traffic signal post and arms. C.M. High now has until July 15 to upgrade the sign.