When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, Jan. 10.

What happened: The board approved a new zoning ordinance following a brief public hearing.

Background: Township officials have spent a year and a half creating the new zoning map, which Lancaster County planners recommended for adoption. The ordinance regulates land use within zoning districts. According to Charlie Schmehl, a consultant from Urban Research & Development Corp., some zoning districts were renamed to make the map easier to understand. The map itself did not undergo a major change, but the name changes are meant to attract business and avoid conflict.

Why it’s important: Under the new designations, the conservation district is mostly state game lands. Officials also defined the agricultural district, the suburban residential district, the quarry district and the new “commercial and light industrial” district. Most residents live in the medium-density residential district, in which the township is limiting the number of apartments. Township Manager Mark Hiester noted some features of zoning are regulated by Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the state can override township zoning for state purposes.

Other happenings: The board authorized the solicitor to initiate legal action against the owner of 1013 Lancaster Road for failure to connect to the public water system as required by township ordinance. In an unrelated matter, the board approved a stay of enforcement until April 30 against a Cope Hill Drive property owner who installed a second driveway without a zoning permit.

Reorganization: The board reorganized on Jan. 3, with no change in leadership. Benjamin Bruckhart was reelected chairman, Richard Landis was reelected vice chairman, and Hiester was reelected secretary. Bruckhart did not attend the Jan. 10 meeting.