When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, May 10.

What happened: The board approved allowing staff and the township solicitor to participate in a May 12 zoning hearing where the applicant wants to expand a frame and cabinet business at 710 Fruitville Pike.

Background: Documents show a special exception for the site approved by the township Zoning Hearing Board in 1993. Regardless, supervisors spoke about the need to make sure that all paperwork is done properly in support of the applicant’s process.

Other business: Supervisors approved appointing Joe Eisenhauer to the Penn Industrial Development Authority for a five-year term. Penn Township’s IDA is an entity that helps farms and businesses to secure financing.

Resolution: Supervisors approved a resolution for disposition of public records in order to help the township to routinely throw out old documentation such as invoices.