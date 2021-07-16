When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, July 12.

What happened: Residents again raised concerns about the connection of Loghes Drive and Marie Avenue during public comments, and supervisors again delayed any official action on the matter.

Background: At the June 14 meeting, supervisors unanimously tabled an agenda item in which the township was asked to accept the connecting segment as a public street. During that meeting, several residents expressed their opposition to such a throughway due to safety. Residents and township officials agree this will alleviate safety issues like ATVs illegally driving across the section, through the streets and into the park. Residents from the affected communities held their own meeting on July 7 to continue discussions.

Why it’s important: During the July 12 supervisors meeting, a small group of residents and a representative from the developer confronted the board. Roberta Oatman of the Cedar Hollow community stated the contiguous land owners want neither a road nor a path — not even a hard-surface access for emergency vehicles. Other residents raised concerns about grading and water runoff. Residents requested the road barrier be removed and the remaining land between the two areas be seeded and graded. Oatman suggested estimates for the work be obtained and presented to the board for approval. The proposal includes extension of sidewalks and curbs.

Solutions offered: Wade Hartz, who represents the developer, explained the original deeds date back to the 1960s. He proposed several suggestions that would benefit the developer and the adjoining landowners, without involving litigation. It was suggested that the township pay the contractor — roughly $143,000 — from the escrow fund established and remit the remaining balance to JWB Cedar Hollow Inc., which would convey the property as outlined in the deeds prepared for the residents of 225 and 229 Cedar Hollow, with the residents paying all the transfer and closing costs.

Board response: Township Manager Mark Hiester stated the township has no obligation to construct a path. Supervisor Richard Landis said the solicitor advised the board not to give up ownership of the land.

What’s next: Board members tabled any decisions on the matter, saying they want to “put this thing to bed” and promising to get back to residents.

Other happenings: The board approved a waiver request by Fairland Road resident Melvin King to permit two driveways on his property. The plan was previously reviewed by the township engineer.