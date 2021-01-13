When: Penn supervisors meeting, Jan. 11.

What happened: Supervisors reviewed a case scheduled to go before the township’s zoning hearing board Jan. 13, in which an applicant called 2D Distillery seeks a special exception to operate at 196 Doe Run Road. The building previously has been used for several different restaurant and cafe businesses.

Board input: Township Manager Mark Hiester explained he only brought the issue up on the agenda in case the supervisors wanted to take a position on the proposal. Supervisors expressed hope that the new business might last at the location, since four different businesses have gone in and out in the last five years.

Project description: The distillery’s petition, in the township’s zoning hearing board notice, is made “to allow for the manufacturing of spirits, a retail area, and a tasting room.” Because there is no new construction proposed, the applicant does not have to go through a land development process. The zoning hearing is an opportunity for residents to contribute testimony about the project. Zoning documents show that the business would seek to be approved federally as a “distilled spirits plant” and by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board as a microbrewery. The project is expected to create five to 10 jobs.