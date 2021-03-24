When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, March 22.

What happened: Township supervisors unanimously approved postponing a conditional use hearing for the Avery Place project proposing 172 apartments near Fruitville Pike and South Oak Street. The conditional use hearing had been planned for the March 22 meeting.

Board discussion: Board Chair Ben Bruckhart said the applicant had wanted more time to get information together for the hearing. Bruckhart talked about the protocol for a land development project, where board members should only consider information from the application at the hearing, and residents are to refrain from lobbying the board on the project. Residents can ask township staff for information about the project.

Next steps: The conditional use hearing is now planned for April 26. Residents will be able to ask questions and register as parties in the hearing, if they have any concerns about the project.

Audit: Supervisors heard from Jennifer CruverKibi of accounting firm Maher Dussel, who said the township got one of the most favorable outcomes in terms of the completed audit.