When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, Jan. 23.

What happened: The township board of supervisors held back-to-back hearings and voted 4-1 to rezone three properties near Manheim Auto Auction on Junction Road from a medium-density residential district to an agricultural district. The decision was in opposition to the applicants who sought to have the properties rezoned to limited commercial. The entire 14.25 acres are within the floodplain. Supervisor Richard Landis voted against the rezoning motions.

Background: The limited commercial zone was sought by KN Farms, Sporting Valley Feeds, and Gary and Lea Hauck. Attorney Sheila O’Rourke, who represents KN Farms, said a feed mill there has evolved over hundreds of years and is now looking to “centralize and modernize.” Zoning decisions in 2013 allowed for expansion, but the mill is now nearing its expansion limit. O’Rourke said the rezoning would create more jobs and improve internal traffic. She noted current inefficiencies with cross traffic and her client’s plan to add another driveway. O’Rourke said limited commercial would be more desirable because the three properties are surrounded by commercial zoning and because agricultural zoning requires a minimum of 20 acres.

Township rationale: Jennifer Tulonen, a Penn Township staff planner, said the township Planning Commission recommended rezoning the three properties to an agricultural district at its Dec. 5 meeting. She said Lancaster County Planning Commission also recommended agricultural zoning, where the proposed changes would be required to obtain a special exception approval by the township Zoning Hearing Board. While a feed mill is currently a nonconforming use, Tulonen said planners agreed it would fit in with the robust agricultural community. She said junk yards, storage yards and the Manheim Auto Auction are all considered “unwanted uses” within the agricultural zoning district.

Mill plan: As part of future expansion, the mill is proposing all mixing to occur indoors with processing changes that would reduce the amount of dust. Titus Neuenschwander of KN Farms told the board there was not necessarily a plan to keep all of the existing houses on the site.

Neighbors: Attorney Marc Roberts represents Brian and Rebecca Shank, who live in Rapho Township. Roberts said his clients opposed the rezoning to limited commercial because there are “no guarantees,” and the vast majority of new commercial zoning would be for “theoretical uses.” In a phone call from Roberts’ office on Friday, it was explained that a small portion of the Shanks’ farm is located in Penn Township near the subject property.

Quotables: “This is an acceptable request for agricultural (zoning),” Roberts said on Jan. 23. We favor the agricultural change because it keeps the feed mill in place and gives the township control,” Roberts said. Meanwhile, O’Rourke said, “We don’t think there’s a real concern that Mr. Neuenschwander will be using the site for objectionable uses.”

Other happenings: The board voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance creating a new regional emergency medical services authority, which was previously adopted by seven other municipalities served by Northwest EMS. Board member Gary Stevens thanked township officials for pushing other EMS vendors.