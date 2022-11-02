When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 24.

What happened: The board authorized the township to proceed with a grant application under Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Section 902 to develop a yard waste recycling facility.

Background: The township is among six Lancaster County municipalities required to build a yard waste site based on population numbers from the last census. Board members discussed the matter during recent budget workshops when it was determined that the township will have to pay up to $780,000 to develop the site.

Why it's important: Officials propose building the site behind the township building and using existing employees to run the facility. The township is applying for a 90% reimbursement grant from DEP. There is potential for additional revenue by selling key fobs to residents and landowners wishing to access the yard.

Rules: The site is required to be open by March 31, 2024. Nonresidential uses will be required to recycle, and open burning will be further restricted. In a phone call after the meeting, Township Manager Mark Hiester acknowledged there are several rules about recycling yard waste, but DEP staff has been helpful.

Other business: The board tabled a vote to adopt workers compensation insurance physician panels until next month.

Intersection project: The board approved three requests related to the Fruitville Pike intersection project, including a time extension request from contractor Farhat Excavating. The request noted the delays are out of the contractor's control, such as late supply deliveries and late utility pole relocations. The contractor expects to pave and temporarily open Fruitville Pike and Temperance Hill Road by Dec. 5. The work is expected to be completed May 2023.

Santa Run: Supervisors approved requests from the Manheim Santa Run organizers for a detour route and fire police on Dec. 3.