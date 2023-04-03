When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, March 27.

What happened: Penn Township supervisors unanimously passed a resolution to approve an opioid settlement agreement that could bring millions of dollars to Lancaster County to address the problem of addiction.

Why it matters: The resolution signed by Penn Township Board of Supervisors names five new prescription opioid lawsuit defendants, specifically Teva, Allergen, Walgreens, Walmart and CVS for their role in the opioid crisis. Lancaster County commissioners have until April 18 to sign this new settlement. All county municipalities were given an opportunity to join the settlement claim. LNP | LancasterOnline reported that county solicitor Jackie Pfursich said the new settlement could be worth $12.9 million spread over 15 years. But the dollar amount is not final and will depend on how many local governments participate in the settlement. Penn Township Supervisor Gary Stevens asked how the settlement helps the township. Township Manager Mark Hiester explained that the current settlement money is likely to go to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force.

Quotable: “The big story on this is: the county gets the money,” Hiester said.

Background: The new settlements are structured similarly to a previous settlement that state and local governments signed with prescription opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and distributors McKesson Corp., AmerisourceBergen Corp. and Cardinal Health Inc. The county expects to receive about $16 million in payments from that settlement over the next 18 years, LNP | LancasterOnline reported. Last December, Pennsylvania’s then-Attorney General Josh Shapiro, now governor, announced the state was set to receive $2.2 billion of the nationwide total $54.1 billion from finalized opioid litigation settlements, including both the previous and new round of settlements. Nearly all settlement funds must be used to remediate the opioid crisis, including prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery services, the state attorney general’s news release stated.

Other happenings: The board approved a contractor with Lititz-based Trimble Surveyors to survey the township’s yard waste site. The company’s bid of $8,500 was lower than competing bids by Rettew and Diehm. Township officials briefly discussed the property as a potato field and future expansion. Stevens expressed concern that the site could become landlocked. Supervisors also unanimously approved a petition by Penn Lake Estate to add a farm to the township’s agricultural security area along Airy Hill Road. Hiester said about 5 acres are not within the area.

Event: The board voted to support an event by Align for Life with a road closure and barricades on Junction Road. This year’s Align event will take place from 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. May 13.