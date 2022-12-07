When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 28. Vice Chair Richard Landis led the meeting in Ben Bruckhart’s absence.

What happened: The board analyzed and approved the proposed $7.3 million budget for 2023, including two recent changes to allocations. While questions remain, all four board members in attendance voted to put the proposed budget out for public review with a goal of final adoption Dec. 19. The draft budget is posted at penntwplanco.org.

Taxes: The budget calls for no real estate tax increase and no increase in fees. The township’s current millage rate is 1.43 mills, which amounts to $143 for every $100,000 of assessed value of property.

Budget changes: At the Sept. 26 meeting, Township Manager Mark Hiester said finances were in good shape, but that inflation was a concern. Since the budget planning workshops, there may be a 22% increase in liability insurance. The insurance quote came later than usual. Hiester said the township is now planning to spend $70,000 on coverage, up from the previous projection of $55,000. He said the township gets dividends from a municipal co-op self-insurance plan each year because the township has not had claims. The other change to the budget is an auditing decision to segregate much of the sewer/water fund proceeds to two separate capital accounts.

What’s next: Board members said they may continue to request changes to the budget on Dec. 19, including allocations for the recreation center and roadwork for Northview and Fairland roads because of the Fruitville Pike intersection work detour.

Occupational health: Supervisors voted to switch the township’s CDL occupational health service provider from UPMC to Compliance Navigation Specialists, citing the closer location.

Other happenings: The board approved a recommendation to authorize staff, the solicitor and the township engineer to resolve right-of-way issues for the Nissley subdivision plan. The board will vote on the plan next month. Landis abstained from the vote.