When: Penn Township board of supervisors meeting, Dec. 19.

What happened: The board denied a motion to join an emergency medical services authority by a vote of 3-2. Board members Ronald Krause, Gary Stevens and Thomas Walsh dissented after Vice Chairman Richard Landis made the motion to create an authority, and Chairman Ben Bruckhart seconded the motion.

Background: Earlier this year, township officials started discussing the future of emergency medical services. Northwest EMS, which serves 12 municipalities in Lancaster and Dauphin counties, was “eating into their reserves” and “facing eventual extinction,” Township Manager Mark Hiester said.

Why it’s important: Hiester said, so far, six municipalities that are served by Northwest EMS have approved the creation of an authority. Elizabeth Township approved the authority the previous week. Hiester said Penn Township has to consider fees, risk and liability. He confirmed that each municipality in the authority would have to contribute to settling claims or defending lawsuits if the authority could not pay for them. Stevens noted that the solicitor, Josele Cleary, had a lot of concerns about the township joining an authority. He asked if five sentences could be added to the proposed contract.

Debate: One resident asked why the township is looking at only one EMS authority to provide services. Elizabeth, Clay, Penn, and Rapho townships and Manheim Borough have received proposals from two other EMS agencies, one in Lebanon and one near Harrisburg. Hiester said, “the key is 911 calls and the readiness to meet those.” Following the divided vote, Landis asked, “How are we going to address our emergency management that is going broke?” Bruckhart said the situation is “frustrating.”

Other happenings: Following a brief discussion, the board voted 4-1 to adopt the 2023 budget and millage rate with no tax increase. Bruckhart thanked staff members for all their hard work during the budget planning process.

Details: Krause opposed the final budget adoption after requesting to change the township’s contribution to the Lititz Rec Commission. Krause said the organization never previously required a donation from the township to give township residents a membership discount. Stevens said there has not been a lot of resident feedback to justify changing the donation to the rec center, and no other board member agreed to revisit the issue.