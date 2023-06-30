When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, June 26.

What happened: The board of supervisors entertained a proposal from Penn State Health’s Life Lion to provide coverage for 911 emergency medical services to Penn Township, Rapho Township and Manheim Borough.

Background: Township supervisors continue the search for a solution to deliver emergency medical services after the primary provider in the northwest Lancaster County region, Northwest EMS, publicly declared financial troubles in 2022. To survive, the nonprofit suggested the formation of a regional authority. In response to the challenges faced by Northwest EMS, Penn Township and seven other municipalities incorporated the Municipal Emergency Services Authority of Lancaster County in February 2023. The purpose of this authority is to fund, manage and provide EMS services to its members.

Why it matters: Penn Township needs a 911 EMS provider to manage increasing costs, reduce missed calls and guarantee 24/7 availability of emergency medical services. The authority suggests collecting a standard annual fee from property owners or the municipal government to solve revenue issues.

Potential provider: At the meeting, Penn State Health Life Lion’s case was made by Scott Buchle, director of prehospital services, with support from Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Claire Mooney of Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center. Although no questions were posed by the lone member of the public, the supervisors actively engaged in a 30-minute Q&A. Buchle emphasized that the success of the 5-year plan hinges upon merging the EMS plans of the three localities. Buchle intended to make the same pitch to Manheim Borough the following day. He is pushing for a response by the end of July. Penn State Health Life Lion proposes a per capita fee of $5 for the first three years and $7 for the subsequent two years.

Quotables: “Our health system is very committed to the EMS program for a couple reasons. It’s important to the community, and we know that the challenge with the EMS is right now, smaller systems are going out of business. If somebody does not do it, then who will? ... We are committed to the EMS program,” Buchle said. “If we do go with Penn State, now we decided we are going to pay a per capita fee, we have established that we are willing, it’s not a tax yet, but it’s the first step towards it going to a tax,” township supervisor Richard Landis said.

What’s next: Northwest EMS Authority is to announce the date for a public meeting later in the summer to openly discuss the services and proposed fee structure. Penn Township supervisors will decide on the Penn State Health Life Lion proposal at the next meeting set for 7 p.m. on July 10.

Housing development: During the same meeting, Penn Station Townhomes LLC received approval to relocate utility poles and placement of footpaths around the development between South Oak Street and Fruitville Pike. The developer intends to build 53 townhomes and duplexes on a 21-acre site. The existing dwellings will be incorporated into the private residential area. The project completion date is set for 2026.