When: Penn Township Supervisors meeting, March 8

What happened: Astronomers beware! After looking over a request from a resident, supervisors voted unanimously not to amend an ordinance to allow for the use of a personal telescope in Cedar Hollow Park after dark.

Background: Currently, the township parks are open from dawn to dusk, and closed from dusk to dawn.

The vote: Township Manager Mark Hiester explained the vote in comments March 9, saying police could have trouble figuring out who’s in the park at night for stargazing, and who may be involved in vandalism or other illicit activity. He also pointed out that the light from the Manheim Auto Auction nearby makes the park a less attractive place for viewing the heavens than some other darker, more remote area.

Hiring: The board approved the hiring of a new seasonal office worker to help manage the phones and township administrative activities during busy months.

Land development: Supervisors announced a planned conditional use hearing March 22 for the Avery Place project proposing 172 apartments near Fruitville Pike and South Oak Street.