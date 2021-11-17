When: Penn Townshhip supervisors meeting, Nov. 8.

What happened: A representative from Manheim Community Library requested increased financial support from the township. Director Andrea Black said the library is looking for a commitment of $28,000 for the upcoming year, which represents a $3,000 increase.

Why it's important: Black said the library recently started offering indoor programs for kids for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. She said there were 15 children at a recent event. While no vote was taken, Township Manager Mark Hiester said the library's losses are documented on the “Friends of the Library” site. He suggested they visit the library to observe what programs the library has to offer.

Cell coverage: The board gave Hiester authority to participate in a mapping survey with a Massachusetts company to evaluate cellular coverage at no cost to the township. Hiester was also given permission to back out of the survey if the work becomes too complicated.

New business: The board approved a billing change involving streetlights in Phase 2 of the Barons Ridge development. The homeowners association will now assume the bill that was previously paid by the township.

Santa Run: Township officials discussed the possibility of Penryn Fire Police taking over duties for the Santa Run on Dec. 4, as local police say they do not have the manpower to police the 5K race.

Other happenings: The board approved paying Lititz recCenter $15,000 per year for their obligation to the township newsletter. Also, Zoning Officer Matt Swanner discussed complaint-based changes about advertising Airbnbs online.