When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, Jan. 24, in person.

What happened: The board discussed a draft ordinance to change the amount of compensation paid to elected supervisors.

The cost: Penn Township supervisors each get paid $2,500 per year allowed by state law. The ordinance would increase it to $3,250 because the 2020 census population increased above 10,000.

What’s next: The board voted to authorize the solicitor to advertise for adoption of the ordinance. Township Manager Mark Hiester said he does not know the date when the board will take a vote.

Quotable: “Just to be clear, this will not give any of us a raise,” board Chairman Ben Bruckhart said. “We’re looking out for all of you who want to run (for supervisor) next time.”

Upcoming events: By votes of 4-1, the board approved the road closure of Route 72 for upcoming PA Classics’ soccer events. Officials say the township no longer needs to indemnify the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Supervisors also approved a detour request for the Rock-N-Glow event. The event is sponsored by the Manheim Chamber and is expected to affect Doe Run Road, Penryn Road and Hostetter Road for six hours on Saturday, May 21.

Polling place: The board approved an agreement with Lancaster County to permit the township’s municipal office and the public works building to serve as polling places.