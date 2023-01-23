When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, Jan. 9.

What happened: In its first regular business meeting of the year, the board voted 4-1 to conditionally approve a Silverwood Estates resident’s plan to build a pool that is partly in a stormwater drainage area, called a swale.

Details: John Phillips’ request was unusual because it asked for a waiver or modification of the township’s stormwater ordinance; property owners don’t normally construct projects in an easement. Officials at first resisted Phillips’ request to seek relief from the requirements. The home is on 0.7-acre lot at 274 Silverwood Drive and contains a well and an on-lot sewer system with a backup drain field. “It’s a tight lot that feels full,” said Township Manager Mark Hiester, after the meeting. Phillips and his engineer had to demonstrate how this pool project would work in such a tight space and not adversely affect neighboring property owners with stormwater.

Quotable: “This (detailed pool plan) is above and beyond what anyone else has done in the development,” said Steve Gergely, a Harbor Engineering project manager representing Phillips.

Support: Silverwood Drive resident Kirk Radonovic said he and his wife support their neighbor’s plan. Radonovic said he’s lived there for over 20 years, and Hurricane Lee posed the worst flooding conditions.

What’s next: Because supervisors, minus Richard Landis, approved the stormwater encroachment waiver request, a revised agreement will be drawn up, which deals with the pool partly in the swale. Phillips will be cleared to obtain zoning and building permits for the pool once staff have determined all conditions have been met.

Other business: Daryl Lefever, township public works director, responded to a resident’s request to install rumble strips or speed bumps on Route 72, south of Manheim Borough. The resident said he has had three cars hit by vehicles traveling northbound. The township will ask the state Department of Transportation to study lowering the speed limit there.