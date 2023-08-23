When: Manheim Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 14.

What happened: Supervisors approved $186,350, the first of three payments totaling $389,511 allocated to the stormwater improvement project encompassing Loghes Drive in Manheim.

Background: Stormwater projects drain filtered surface water into central water systems. Horst Excavating is in the final phase of completing the Loghes basin project to improve drainage around Loghes Drive and Cedar Hollow. Funding comes from a state grant of $400,000 under the Growing Greener program. Another $1,714 was also approved for a trash rack — steel fabrication to prevent debris from entering the system.

Why it matters: The Loghes basin project supports Penn Township's pollutant reduction plan, enhancing water quality flowing into nearby creeks and the Chesapeake Bay. The trash rack also protects against children crawling into the drainage system.

Yard waste: Township Manager Mark Hiester announced the allocation of a $350,000 state grant for constructing a recycling facility for sticks and leaves by March 2024. The designated site is a one-acre area behind the municipal office. Discussions with Rohrer's Quarry are also ongoing for a potential two-acre composting facility lease. For now, residents in less populated zones burn by permit only. Light burning is allowed in compact residential zones via fire pit or chimney.

Rapho Township: Supervisors approved using Penn Township's 2003 Freightliner snowplow truck by Rapho Township. Penn Township recently upgraded to a 2024 Western Star snowplow costing $187,623. This decision comes after Rapho suffered vehicle losses from an explosion at its public works facility last month.

Road signs: A formal request has been made from a resident for more road signs near the Auction Road railroad crossing in Manheim. This appeal stems from a recent accident in which a car narrowly escaped colliding with a passing train.

EMS: As Penn Township prepares for the January start of its contract with Penn State Health Life Lion to provide emergency medical services, residents are asking questions about the transition from the existing primary provider, Northwest EMS. Resident Lewis Jury asked how the township plans to communicate these changes with its residents.

Response: Hiester said there will be an article in the township’s fall and winter newsletter answering questions about the transition to Penn State Health Life Lion.