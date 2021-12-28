When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 27.

What happened: The board unanimously adopted the 2022 fiscal budget which calls for no tax increase. The millage rate is 1.43.

Background: The preliminary $9.14 million spending plan was approved for advertisement at the Nov. 22 meeting and was originally scheduled for adoption on Dec. 13. However, Township Manager Mark Hiester explained there were advertising issues, possibly due to the Thanksgiving deadline, and the board agreed on Dec. 13 to postpone the vote.

Why it's important: The board had also decided to table a vote on the 2022 draft fee schedule until the first business meeting in January. The township is proposing to increase most of its fees for permits and approvals, including doubling the zoning start fee. The only exception is a proposed reduction in the fee for stormwater exemption from $300 to $25.

New business: The board approved a bid from Farhat Excavating for an intersection project along Fruitville Pike. Supervisors say they reviewed three bonds before accepting the bid. The state Department of Transportation is reimbursing the township for a large part of the $1.43 million project. The board also approved a proposal from Garden Spot Electric to upgrade the outdoor lighting at the parking lot for the township building and the pump stations.

Road closure: Supervisors voted to authorize the temporary closure of a Mountain Road as requested by local filmmaker MAKE/FILMS, which is planning a film set at the Hope Episcopal Church. Traffic on a portion of Mountain Road to East Mount Hope Road will be detoured from noon until 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Zoning matters from Dec. 13: Supervisors engaged in a two-part discussion regarding the draft zoning code on Dec. 13. The board voted to advertise the draft zoning code for the first business meeting in January. Three properties near the Manheim Auto Auction want to be in the limited commercial zone, which could include “junk yards." Township officials say Rohrer's Quarry and Landis Homes are anxious for the zoning change. Two properties in the historic district are up for preservation. Another zoning issue involves the regulation of Airbnbs and group homes.