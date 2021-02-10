When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 8.

What happened: Supervisors authorized review by the township solicitor of a Fruitville Pike Intersection Reimbursement Agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Background: The township has secured a grant of $1.49 million to add a traffic signal to the intersection of Fruitville Pike and Temperance Hill Road, and another at Fruitville Pike and Holly Tree Road. The plan also involves the local Northwestern Lancaster County Authority, the regional public water and sewer authority, installing capped public sewer facilities in the project area prior to traffic signal implementation.

Progress: Township Manager Mark Hiester said the grant money will not go out unless the township and PennDOT can come to an agreement on the wording of the document. The township has proposed some changes.

Next steps: Josele Cleary, the township solicitor, will review the documents with township staff to try to reach an agreement with PennDOT.

For drivers: Supervisors approved an agreement to restrict traffic on areas of Route 72 for use of the PA Classics Soccer Park at 1461 Lancaster Road (Route 72) on the following dates: May 1-2, May 8-9, May 29-30, June 5-6, June 19-20, June 25-27, Sept. 4-5, Oct. 9-10, Nov. 13-14, Nov. 20-21, Dec. 4-5, Dec. 11-12.