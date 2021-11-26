Penn Township building

When: Penn Twp. supervisors meeting, Nov. 22, in person.

What happened: After a brief synopsis by Township Manager Mark Hiester, the five board members unanimously recommended advertisement of a balanced budget for 2022. The $9.14 million spending plan involves no real estate tax increase and no increase in various fees charged by the township.

Key points: Hiester reviewed several highlights of the budget, including a lot of revenue and grants and not too much debt. The township was granted over $1 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan passed in March 2021 on top of $120,492 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed in March 2020. The full budget proposal is available for public review on the township website.

What’s next: A final vote will be made at the Dec. 13 meeting.

New business: The board approved an ordinance pertaining to small wireless facilities, as recommended by the township solicitor. The 31-page ordinance, while extensive, basically says the township can charge a fee of $270 per facility.

Quotable: “This is the best we can do,” Hiester said, referring to the new ordinance. “We can’t say no to it.”

New business: The board approved a motion to change billing of Phase 2 street lights in Barons Ridge. The township will takeover responsibility of the bills from the homeowners association.

Contracts: The board awarded a two-year mowing contract to its current provider, Lanco Landscape Management. The $38,023 per year bid represents a slight increase over the company’s previous contract. Supervisors also approved the township’s annual service contract with DynaTech, which provides service for emergency breakdowns.

