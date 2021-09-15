When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 13.

What happened: Township supervisors voted to add an agenda item for purchasing a police vehicle, upon request of board Chairman Benjamin Bruckhart. After a discussion, the board then voted to approve the purchase of an extended-length SUV and sell an existing one.

Background: Penn Township receives police service from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department through an agreement with Warwick Township, Clay Township, East Petersburg Borough and the Manheim Auto Auction.

Why it’s important: The purchase is being brokered through Manheim Auto Auction. Township Manager Mark Hiester said the vehicle was previously used by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Township officials confirmed the 9-year-old vehicle is in “really good shape.” Hiester also noted the Chevy Suburban is black, the base color of the current police department fleet.

Cost: The base cost of the vehicle is $16,000, Hiester said, but he requested approval for up to $18,000 to account for tags and taxes. The township secretary noted that although most police purchases are tax-exempt, that may not be the case for buying a vehicle. While not budgeted specifically, sufficient money is in the township reserves for such a purchase, Hiester said.

Other happenings: The board voted to authorize the solicitor to advertise a draft street ordinance pertaining to the Sweetbriar neighborhood. Board members discussed how that affected homes with basketball hoops in the roadway in front of their properties. The board also approved closure of Doe Run Road on Oct. 6 for the Manheim Farm Show parade. The board discussed suggestions by the township solicitor to obtain certificates of insurance, as township roads are used as staging areas for the parade.

Quotable: “There will be a lot of unhappy people if there wasn’t a parade,” Bruckhart said.