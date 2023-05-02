When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, April 24.

What happened: The board unanimously approved an amendment to an existing declaration that had restricted the use of buildings as accessory structures for solar panel systems on a farm preserved by the township and county. Per directives from the company financing the solar panels, the wording of the board's motion was to approve an amendment “to produce energy in excess of the property's usage for sale.”

Why it's important: Mike Cassel and business partner Brett Nolt plan to install roof-mounted solar panels on a 20,000-square-foot building with the intention of powering the agricultural property at 259 Auction Road and selling the excess energy.

Background: The property currently contains two buildings constructed in 2012 and two buildings constructed in 2015, some of which already have roof-mounted solar panels. The panels are not facing the road, Nolt said.

The cost: The total cost of the project is about $2 million for a 30-year warrantied system, Nolt said. He presented the amendment as Cassel, the property owner, did not attend the meeting. They expect to be paid back on the investment within five to six years, he said.

More details: Staff member Jen Tulonen shared an email from the board's solicitor confirming there is no conflict with a farm preservation easement. It was noted that no storage units can occupy the property.

What’s next: Agriculture will remain the primary land use, and solar will be related to the agricultural use, said Nolt, who is also a member of the Warwick Township zoning hearing board. As such, Cassel has an obligation to keep the buildings in suitable condition for 25 years. There are also plans to construct a small accessory building for the solar structures.

Quotable: "There's a lot changing across the state about solar and farming," Township Manager Mark Hiester said.

Audit: The township received a clean financial audit for 2022. In a livestream report, Jennifer CruverKibi from MaherDussel said the township received an unmodified opinion, which is the best possible audit rating.

Other happenings: The board approved all waiver requests for 327 White Oak Road, a triangular tract along the west side of White Oak Road where 16 town homes are proposed. The developer is proposing a crosswalk with an accessible ramp but requested waivers related to other road improvements, sidewalks and curbs. A portion of the project is located in Rapho Township. Bill Swiernek from David Miller/Associates said all lots are served by public water and sewer.