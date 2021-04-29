When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, April 26.

What happened: Supervisors held a conditional use hearing for Avery Place, a planned development at the intersection of Fruitville Pike and South Oak Street. The applicant plans to build 12 two-story buildings with seven to nine units each, and two or three three-story buildings with around 39 units each. Planners emphasized the current plan is just a concept plan, and the full land development process will follow.

Comments: Residents had questions about traffic, noise, stormwater and privacy. Supervisor Richard Landis asked presenters to “add color” to comments that the development is a good fit for the surrounding area. A representative of the applicant, who said the development would complement commercial uses to the north and south, also called the proposed plan a type of “transition zone” between different adjacent uses. Supervisor Ron Krause questioned the township’s need for more rental units relative to the municipality’s comprehensive plan.

Next steps: The board has agreed to provide a ruling on the conditional use hearing by June 14.