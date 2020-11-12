When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 9.

What happened: Supervisors authorized the creation of two ordinance drafts for possible approval at a future meeting. One amends the Fire Prevention and Fire Protection chapter of the township’s code of ordinances, requiring a key lock box system for some commercial and shared access residential properties where a fire department or first responder may need access. The other aims to simplify the township’s existing ordinance governing burning of items on properties.

Burn ordinance: Under the township’s existing ordinance, all open fires held outside of preapproved criteria need to apply for a permit. The change would allow for certain kinds of exempt fires to avoid the permit requirement. The changes also will make the burn ordinance simpler to read, staff said. The burning of construction debris, common household garbage or rubbish, or any item designated as recyclable by township code will still be prohibited.

Next steps: Staff will work on the ordinance drafts and bring them back to the board for consideration at a future public meeting.

Pension fund: Township Manager Mark Hiester reported that the township’s pension fund is currently 112% funded.