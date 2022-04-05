When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, March 28.

What happened: The board voted 4-1 to approve the purchase of a new dump truck from River’s Truck Center. Richard Landis cast the dissenting vote.

The cost: The board approved a spending limit of $123,000 for the Western Star truck, which would be built by December. The township had budgeted $400,000 in its capital reserve fund for public works equipment. Federal money cannot be used for the purchase of the truck unless three quotes are obtained but can be used for other public works costs. It is difficult to get three quotes at this time.

Background: Township Public Works Director Daryl Lefever recommended the purchase to replace a 2003 Freightliner truck. The township also owns a Mack, which it plans to keep. Lefever urged township officials to act quickly because new trucks are in short supply. Other companies, including Mack and Peterbilt, would not have any inventory until 2024.

Also: Lefever said he has been in contact with truck body dealers because the township is in need of a plow and a spreader for the new truck.

Quotable: “I think it’s very expensive. I would like to look at what it’s costing us to operate our public works department,” said Landis, who motioned to table the purchase. “Can we be more cost-effective?”

Response: Lefever explained the problem with keeping old equipment is constant repairs and difficulty finding parts. “We’ve been keeping trucks 20-24 years. That’s too long,” Lefever said.

What’s next: In a separate motion, the board voted unanimously to analyze an improved plan to replace major public works equipment moving forward.

Roadwork: This year’s road maintenance and construction projects will be performed with a $1.05 million reimbursement grant, with additional developer contributions and state liquid fuel funds. Road construction is slated for Fruitville Pike at Temperance Hill Road and Holly Tree Drive; Elm Road; Cool Spring from North Penryn to Meadow roads; Meadow from Cool Spring to Newport roads; and Fairview from Meadow to Elm roads. Sealcoat is slated for Sumac Road, Airy Hill Road, Mt. Hope Road, Westview Drive, Hillcrest Drive, Sunset Avenue and Marie Avenue.

The cost: Pennsy Supply Inc. will provide blacktop in place for $254,128.70; Highway Materials will handle pick up of blacktop for $64,346.67. Rohrer's Quarry Inc. bid $31,574 for stone; Martin Paving Inc. bid $1,845 for road oil pick up and delivery.

Audit: The township received an unmodified opinion, which is the best opinion it could receive for the year 2021. Jennifer CruverKibi of accounting firm Maher Duessel said there were no issues with the audit and thanked Township Manager Mark Hiester and financial coordinator Connie Weidel for their assistance throughout the audit. According to the audit report, the township has a general fund balance of $2.1 million available for budgeted pending. Hiester noted it is sound practice to have at least 16.7%, or two months of expenses, cash in the general fund because expenses and revenues occur irregularly through the year.