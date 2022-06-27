When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, June 13.

What happened: The board voted 4-1 to approve a resolution exploring the formation of a medical services authority with neighboring municipalities. Gary Stevens cast the dissenting vote.

Background: The matter was previously tabled on May 9, at which time the board discussed the possibility of forming an authority or partnering with Warwick EMS.

Why it’s important: Penn Township is bound by law to provide EMS service to a level the township sets, Township Manager Mark Hiester said. Northwest EMS, the township’s current provider, is facing a $2.5 million funding gap due to rising costs, lack of insurance payments and keeping staff. Like other nonprofits, Northwest EMS is unable to fully collect from insurance companies, customers and state agencies. Stevens expressed concern over the language — specifically, use of the word “support” — in the proposed resolution.

Quotable: “We don’t ‘support’ it before we study it. We’re not like Congress,” Stevens said. “None of us bought a house without knowing the cost upfront.”

Discussion: Hiester acknowledged Stevens’ concern. Board member Tom Walsh said he felt better knowing some neighboring municipalities are also taking steps toward forming an authority. Chairman Ben Bruckhart emphasized that the proposed language in the resolution was for the township to “support cooperating toward” the formation of an authority.

What’s next: Township officials note a resolution for the authority will require a decision by Aug. 1. A “big group meeting” is planned at the end of the month in which all municipalities will have a representative. Elizabethtown area is moving toward an authority, officials said.

Other happenings: The board approved resident Robert Gettis to serve as a member of the township special fire police. The board unanimously voted to deny the solicitor to advertise an ordinance for installation of brake retarder signs on West Lexington Road. Bruckhart stated, “I find those signs pointless. It’s just another sign.” Hiester agreed the signs are difficult to enforce. Supervisors voted to approve lowering the speed limit and installing traffic-control devices on Sunhill Road as suggested by a resident.