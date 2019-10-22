- When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 14.

- What happened: Supervisors approved amendments to relax certain township laws affecting businesses, emergency organizations and farms.

- Zoning ordinance: The changes will alleviate the regulatory process for existing businesses that want to erect a new principal building or a new parking lot of 25 or more spaces by not requiring form-based code requirements, Township Manager Mark Hiester said after the meeting. The new law also exempts certain municipal services such as police and emergency response groups from some zoning requirements. Also, residents will be allowed to build higher fences in front yards to a maximum of 4 feet, instead of 3 feet in conservation, agricultural, suburban, village and commercial zoning districts.

- Stormwater ordinance: Supervisors agreed to relax municipal stormwater rules for high tunnel structures to be consistent with a state law exempting such structures from stormwater regulations. High tunnels, also known as hoop houses, protect plants from severe weather and allow farmers to extend their growing seasons.

- Development: Supervisors approved a deal to allow Pleasant View Retirement Community to purchase seven transferable development rights at a cost of $3,010 each to build apartments higher than 35 feet.

