When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 22.

What happened: The board authorized advertisement to participate in an emergency services joint municipal meeting on Sept. 7 at the Masonic Home Patton Center in Elizabethtown. The board also appointed Chairman Ben Bruckhart as the township's representative to the proposed authority. Township Manager Mark Hiester said he could have served as the township representative, but that an elected official is preferred.

Why it's important: The township is bound by law to provide EMS service to a level that it sets. Northwest EMS, the township's current provider, is facing at $2.5 million funding gap due to rising costs, lack of insurance payments and difficulty keeping staff. The purpose of the meeting is for all interested municipalities to consider entering into articles of incorporation.

Background: Earlier this year, several municipalities in the northwest part of the county began looking into forming an authority to sustain EMS services. Penn Township officials tabled a decision after a brief discussion Aug. 8.

Budget planning: The board scheduled budget workshops for Sept. 26, Oct. 11, Oct. 24 and Nov. 14. All budget workshops will be held at 6 p.m. and are open to the public. It was noted that one or more scheduled workshops may not be needed, as the board canceled one of its meetings last year. Supervisors will consider advertising the proposed budget on Nov. 28 with a hearing for final approval Dec. 19.

Other happenings: Supervisors appointed Leroy Stoltzfus to the zoning hearing board as a regular member, after he previously served as an alternate member. Stoltzfus’ profession was noted to be in construction. With that, the township is still in need of two alternate members, and officials encouraged volunteers to step forward. The board also approved an agreement with Toshiba for a 63-month lease of new office equipment.