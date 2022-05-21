When: May 9 Board of Supervisors meeting.

What happened: The board voted 4-1 to table a resolution to join an intermunicipal emergency medical services authority. Dissenting board member Richard Landis stated earlier in the meeting that he wanted to see more specifics regarding the proposed authority.

Background: Northwest EMS, which provides service to the township through resident memberships and donations, is dealing with a $2.5 million funding gap. Township officials noted the company, founded in 2000, is in trouble due to rising costs, insurance payments and staffing issues.

Why it’s important: The township is bound by law to maintain a prescribed level of EMS service. Northwest EMS, like other local nonprofits, is unable to fully collect from insurance companies, customers of the service, Medicaid and Medicare. Some calls for service are initiated at nursing homes and retirement communities. Hospitals are closing EMS service for 911 calls around the state because, according to Township Manager Mark Hiester, it’s “not a financial winner.”

Hiester said other municipalities in the Northwest EMS service area are jumping onboard with the formation of an authority that would handle billing and collections, similar to the sewer authority.

The board discussed different scenarios, including a partnership with Life Lion or Warwick EMS.

Quotable: “It’s hard to run a nonprofit EMS and break even without municipal support,” Hiester said. “The real work has to be done after the authority is created.”

What’s next: The board tabled the discussion until next month.

Other happenings: The meeting opened with an online video presentation from the Manheim Veterans Memorial committee, which is endeavoring to consolidate all Manheim-area memorials at the entrance to the Baron Sports Complex. The committee hopes to raise the $300,000 estimated construction cost through donations. Individual memorial bricks are available in two sizes: a 4-by-8-inch brick for $75; and an 8-by-8-inch brick for $125. Each brick will carry the name, military branch and rank of a veteran of the purchaser’s choosing. All military branches and the merchant marines are included. Additional donations can be sent by mail to the Manheim Veterans Memorial Committee at P.O. Box 482, Manheim, PA, 17545.