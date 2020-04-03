When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, March 23.

What happened: Supervisors presented a decision on the case of a historic building at 635 W. Lexington Road. Their decision follows from a Feb. 24 conditional use hearing where a representative of the applicant, Noah W. Kreider & Sons LLP, requested permission to demolish the structure, which was built in the 1800s.

Background: As a historic structure on the registry of the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County, the building requires township approval for demolition. During the Feb. 24 hearing, township zoning officer Matthew Reeser testified the applicant had begun demolition without getting the proper approvals. Documents provided by the Historic Preservation Trust on March 31 show the building was added to the registry with the following data: “Year Built: 1860c, 2.5-story frame dwelling with synthetic siding — typical mid-19c dwelling.” However, township records have shown that at least part of the building, under the newer siding, is a log cabin structure.

Board action: After an executive session, the board voted to conditionally approve the demolition, with the stipulation the building be rebuilt elsewhere as it now stands. The decision report references “the applicant’s knowing and blatant violation of the zoning ordinance.” The decision further states “(the applicant) elected to present no evidence at the hearing that the historic structure was unsound prior to applicant commencing to demolish it.”

Ruling: The applicant will have one year to successfully set up the building on a foundation, either on a different part of the property, or on another lot.

Kreider’s response: “Due to the COVID-19 situation, Kreider Farms has not been able to review the outcome of the ruling. Our No. 1 priority has been to focus on keeping our employees healthy so that we can continue to provide food to our communities during this time of crisis,” the company told LNP on March 30.

Disaster declaration: Supervisors passed a resolution declaring a disaster emergency for the COVID-19 virus. Office staff and public works personnel will stagger shifts to implement social distancing.