When: Penn Township Supervisors meeting, Jan. 25.

What happened: Supervisors approved renewing a multimunicipality road materials purchasing plan in which various local municipalities join together in bidding for materials for road and highway construction and maintenance.

Quotable: “It’s relatively informal,” township manager Mark Hiester told the board when presenting the resolution to authorize further participation. “It’s been working.”

Police: Supervisors received a check from the Manheim Auto Auction for $279,000 to provide police service by the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department. Late last year, Penn Township agreed to provide the auction with police personnel from Northern Lancaster in order to help deal with theft and crime during auction operations and off-hours. Patrol officers have received specialized training to deal with sophisticated kinds of vehicle theft and fraud, and collaborate with global agencies like Interpol to prevent criminal operations happening on auction grounds.

Elections: Supervisors authorized using the township’s public works building as an alternative polling place for the township in the next primary election in the spring. Previously, voting was done at the local Pleasant View retirement community. With the current COVID-19 protocols, it is considered poor planning to bring large numbers of voters into the retirement community.