When: Supervisors meeting, Jan. 27.
What happened: The board heard from a consultant about plans to promote best practices in farming locally, in order to lower sediment runoff into the Chesapeake Bay watershed and improve outcomes monitored by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
Stakeholders: John Williamson, of Ephrata-based TeamAg Inc., reported on his company’s collaborative efforts with the Cocalico Creek Watershed Association, which is reaching out to the seven townships within watershed territory: Penn, Elizabeth, Clay, West Cocalico, East Cocalico, Ephrata and West Earl. The group has secured a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grant of just under $200,000 to be used toward better stormwater management outcomes for the townships. The CCWA, Williamson said, plans to network with municipalities, coach farmers, and hold meetings to focus on the best ways to clean up the bay.
Quotable: “You’ll have … a very important benefit. You’ll have less problems with stormwater management,” Williamson said of the efforts underway.
Township input: Township Manager Mark Hiester also stressed the importance of handling stormwater runoff the right way, decrying DEP processes that he said sometimes seem restrictive. “Let us do the right thing,” he said.
Next steps: The CCWA will work on putting dates together for winter meetings with local farmers.