When: Penn Township supervisors meeting May 11.

What happened: Supervisors voted to approve a resolution “seeking the immediate reopening of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, including Penn Township.”

Background: Other local municipalities have considered similar resolutions in response to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

From the resolution: “Many businesses in Lancaster County and in Penn Township have lost most, if not all, of their revenues, and many will have a difficult time recovering and remaining in business as this business closure continues. … Penn Township understands that our most vulnerable residents must be protected, but also understands that the remainder of our businesses and residents must be given the opportunity to move on with their lives and be given the opportunity to financially survive this pandemic.”

Resources: The township’s website refers residents to a Lancaster County Economic Recovery Plan created by the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County and the Lancaster County Chamber that addresses strategic aspects of COVID-19 response.

Meetings: The May 25 supervisors meeting has been canceled.