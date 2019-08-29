When: Supervisors meeting, Aug. 26.
What happened: Police commission member Travis Rohrer informed the board that Northern Regional Lancaster County Police Department hired six new officers over the first half of 2019.
Why it’s important: The police force provides services to Penn, Warwick and Clay townships. This summer, the borough of East Petersburg also signed on to purchase police services from the department.
Collective bargaining: Rohrer said collective bargaining with department members is “going well” and the police commission has a draft budget prepared.
Board input: Rohrer as well as commission member Ron Krause suggested that East Petersburg Borough is culturally a good fit for the community that now uses the regional police department.
Quotable: “They’re (East Petersburg) a really solid borough financially,” Rohrer said.
Pensions: Supervisors reviewed two pension proposals for Penn Township’s own nonuniform staff and tabled a decision.