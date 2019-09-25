When: Supervisors meeting, Sept. 23.
What happened: Supervisors voted unanimously to hire Girard Pension Services as the township’s new non-uniform pension administrator.
Why it’s important: Supervisors made the move after its previous manager, Graystone Consulting, a division of Morgan Stanley, said the township’s $1.6 million independent pension plan was too small for continued support, according to township staff. Officials had previously been considering pension fund management by an intermunicipal trust, but instead chose a private management firm.
Financial advice: Barry Keck, senior vice president and senior investment analyst with Girard, cited active fund management and close evaluation of markets as principles at Girard. He said quarterly rebalancing, breadth of services and a “human touch” as other positives in the company’s partnerships with municipalities.
Contribution: Supervisors voted to approve an amendment to a voluntary agreement with the Pleasant View Retirement Community to increase the amount of money the nonprofit pays to the township in lieu of some conventional property taxes. Pleasant View pays a voluntary amount of $10,433, about 21% of the theoretical full tax, Township Manager Mark Hiester said. In 2020, the retirement community would pay $17,444, about 35% of the theoretical full tax, he said.
Events: Supervisors voted to provide fire police at the Manheim Farm Show parade on Oct. 9, and to approve road closures for the Make-a-Wish truck convoy on Mother’s Day in 2020.