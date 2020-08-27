When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 24.

What happened: Supervisors discussed an upcoming zoning hearing Sept. 9, when the owners of A&M Compost, 2022 Mountain Road, will request a change to a township condition imposed on the business through the original zoning and land development process.

Background: The applicant, said Township Manager Mark Hiester, is seeking township Zoning Hearing Board approval that would allow trucks to access the site as early as 6 a.m. Currently, trucks cannot access the site before 8 a.m. Hiester said the site has “drawn dramatic attention” from residents in the past because of the conditions of its operation.

Board input: Supervisors talked about what might happen if the township allowed an earlier start time for trucks entering the property. Board members agreed such analysis is speculative, and Hiester suggested the board has the option to ask township staff to represent the township as a party to the hearing, to ask questions related to the potential approval from the Zoning Hearing Board.

Police: Supervisors reviewed a use-of-force policy for the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police department that serves Clay, Penn and Warwick townships, as well as East Petersburg Borough. The policy seeks to minimize the use of force in dealing with the public in a broad range of operational scenarios.

Policy: “It is the policy of the department that all persons, regardless of their involvement in a situation, shall be treated with humanity, courtesy, and the dignity due any human being, to the extent that such treatment is allowed by the subject’s resistance. Police officers … shall maintain a professional bearing at all times ... not be argumentative or engage in acts that might incite a subject to become physically aggressive. They shall never use a greater degree of force than that which is lawful, reasonable, and necessary for the specific situation.”