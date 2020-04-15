When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, April 13.

What happened: Supervisors reviewed concerns from residents of the Cedar Hollow subdivision about speeding on a through road named, oddly, “Cedar Hollow” with no suffix. As motorists navigate a loop leading downhill toward greater east/west access via West Sun Hill Road, residents say, drivers tend to pick up speed and exceed posted speed limits.

Speed study: Township documents show a speed study done between March 14 and March 28 of this year found an 85th percentile speed of 35 miles per hour, 10 mph over the speed limit, in analysis of 6,720 vehicles, with an average of 486 vehicles per day. In comments April 14, Township Manager Mark Hiester explained that although police keep an eye on Cedar Hollow, patrol capacity is limited by the need to monitor roads with much higher traffic counts, and state regulations do not allow for the installation of additional stop signs.

Records management: Supervisors approved a resolution to authorize proper handling of the disposal of public records at the township office. Hiester said the township often generates about six boxes of records per year.

Meeting cancellation: The April 29 supervisors meeting has been cancelled. The next virtual township supervisors meeting will be conducted May 11.