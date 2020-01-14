When: Supervisors meeting, Jan. 13.
What happened: Surveyor Ed Kaylor, of Kaylor, Allwein & Hartman Inc., presented to the board on behalf of an applicant, William Hess, a request to split an existing plot of farmland into two parcels — one measuring 20 acres and the other 21 acres. The farmland is next to Oak Street and Fruitville Pike near Manheim Borough. Hess, who was present, said the land will continue to be farmed.
The vote, and what it means: The board’s unanimous approval included plans to improve road safety in the immediate area. To resolve a single outstanding comment from the township engineer, the applicant will install a “do not exit” sign on a driveway near the intersection of Oak Street and Fruitville Pike. Excavation crews will grade some of the land around the intersection to improve sight distance. Supervisor Ron Krause said the township has seen “our share of nasty accidents there.”
Other business: Supervisors unanimously approved a plan to utilize equipment and staff from East Petersburg Borough for a pending street sweeping program in the township.