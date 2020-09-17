When: Penn supervisors meeting, Sept. 14.

What happened: Township supervisors discussed a cautionary letter from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation warning municipalities of potential problems with traffic signals. After a local government reported a bolt falling off of a traffic signal, PennDOT is asking boroughs and townships to check the hardware locally to prevent accidents.

Quotable: “We’re keeping up with it,” Township Manager Mark Hiester told the board, informing supervisors that C.M. High Inc. of Myerstown has a contract with the township to maintain traffic signals, and has checked all of the bolts. One of the traffic signals in front of the township’s new Penn Towne Center on Manheim pike, he said, is missing a dome that shades the light. Hiester said C. M. High will be replacing it.

Taxes: Supervisors briefly discussed President Donald Trump’s federal executive action allowing for the deferral of payroll taxes by employers, but township staff reported one had asked to participate. No official action was needed.