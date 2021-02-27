When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 22.

What happened: Township supervisors voted to authorize conduit refinancing for nonprofit Student Lodging Inc., which is seeking $28.5 million in refinancing related to its operations in building affordable housing for students at Millersville University.

How it works: The proposed lending would be facilitated by the township’s Penn Industrial Development Authority, one of several Lancaster County municipalities that has a strategic alliance with the Lancaster County Economic Development Co. (EDC), Township Manager Mark Hiester said after the meeting. The money for the loan comes from banks, and there is no risk to the municipality or its taxpayers, said EDC Vice President Lyle Hosler on Feb. 25. The authority is just an approval and verification party assisting the banks in offering tax-exempt loans to commercial borrowers, Hosler said. In this particular case, the referral to Penn Township did not come from the EDC, Hosler said. Bond counsel for the borrower often directs the borrower to an industrial development authority.

What’s in it for the township: Penn Industrial Development Authority holds about $70,000 collected in its role as a conduit over the past seven years, Hiester said, and the money could be used for small economic development projects.

Dogs: Supervisors voted unanimously against providing a dog waste station with plastic bags at Cedar Hollow Park. Hiester said a resident had brought the request to the township.