When: Supervisors meeting, Dec. 9
What happened: Supervisors voted to adopt a final budget for 2020. The spending plan of just over $9.51 million leaves the township with general fund reserves of over $5.57 million. The real estate tax will remain at 1.43 mills, or about $143 for a property valued at $100,000. Budget documents show the township’s revenue growth increased 2%, mostly due to projected higher real estate tax revenue and real estate transfer revenue.
Cost drivers: Police services constitute 33% of general fund expenses, or about $3.36 million; however, the township’s police expenses decreased 1.8% for 2020. Debt servicing requires 17% of the remainder, or about $1.72 million; another 10% is allocated for the township’s public works department, or about $951,000.
Find it: A detailed budget narrative and related documents are available on the township’s website at Financial Budgets and Audits under the “Government” tab.