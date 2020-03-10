When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, March 9.

What happened: Supervisors voted unanimously to conditionally approve a stormwater management agreement for a proposed Boyer Run Amish schoolhouse project at 1801 Mountain Road. The project proposal is for a one-room schoolhouse with one teacher and approximately 30 students. It would be a 1,400-square-foot building on 41 acres without any electrical or public water/sewer service. An on-lot privy and propane for heat would be added. Some students will be brought to and from school by vans and school buses; others will walk.

Land development waiver: In comments March 10, Township Manager Mark Hiester said the township often waives a full land development plan requirement for Amish schools because of their transitional nature. The land development waiver for the new Boyer Run schoolhouse was part of the board’s approval motion.

Municipal zoning enforcement: Zoning officer Matthew Reeser reported on two resolved issues: one where a property owner was fined for leaving trash near a street, and one instance of someone burning leaves in a roadway around the Highview neighborhood. The township’s ordinance prohibits all burning of open leaf piles on properties.