When: Penn supervisors meeting, Nov. 23.

What happened: The board approved a proposed 2021 general fund budget with a total spending plan of $9.36 milllion.

Real estate tax: The proposed budget includes no change in the real estate tax rate, which remains at 1.43 mills. The tax bill for a property assessed at $100,000 will still be $143.26 annually.

Police: The township has budgeted $1.7 million for 2021 to pay the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department for police services. The township is also budgeting just over $18,000 for state police services under a new municipal funding proposal pending at the state level. Missing from township revenues in the proposed budget is a previously projected $267,000 that the Manheim Auto Auction would have paid the township under a prior contract for police coverage inside the auction grounds. In comments Nov. 24, Township Manager Mark Hiester said the contract, which had previously been in place for several years, is not finalized, though the township has been negotiating with the auction since July 1.

Next steps: The 2021 budget will be on the township’s website for public review before a planned final adoption in December.