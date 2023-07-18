When: Penn Township Board of Supervisors meeting, July 10.

What happened: Supervisors took no action on a resolution seeking withdrawal from the newly formed Municipal Emergency Services Authority of Lancaster County and postponed voting on a proposal by Penn State Health-owned Life Lion to provide emergency medical services in the township. MESA officials in attendance said they expected to finalize a $75 per household fee soon, while Life Lion has proposed a $5 per capita fee for the next three years, to be paid by the township.

More: Life Lion does not have an ambulance station in the region, and Penn (along with Manheim Borough and Rapho Township) may be asked to help construct a facility to house one, said Mark Hiester, township manager. MESA will have personnel and equipment from Northwest EMS on hand.

Northwest EMS comments: Northwest EMS President Dale Ressler, who attended the meeting, said the difference is deceptive. “You get what you pay for,” he said. Already, Northwest covers 20% of Life Lion’s calls, and to accept their offer would be to choose sides in a turf war between Penn State and Lancaster General Hospital, Ressler said. When it is no longer profitable to provide emergency services, they will pull out, he said. “MESA will be community accountable,” Ressler said.

Background: Facing rising operating costs and insufficient insurance reimbursements that threatened quality of service, municipalities served by Northwest EMS earlier this year gained state approval to form an emergency services authority. Eight municipalities, including Penn, will have representation on the board of the authority.

Action tabled: As the MESA fee schedule was not finalized, Penn Township supervisors took no action and directed Hiester to seek clarity on fees and services from Life Lion. The board expects to vote at its July 24 meeting.

Also: MESA expects to finalize its rate schedule and present it at the August public meeting in Elizabethtown.

Grant: The board gave permission for Hiester to accept a $350,000 state Department of Environmental Protection grant for construction of a recycling drop-off facility.

What’s next: The board next meets on July 24.