When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 8.

What happened: The board tabled a decision to participate in a Sept. 7 intermunicipal meeting after several members expressed reservations about joining an authority for emergency services. The purpose of the meeting is for all boards to consider entering into articles of incorporation. Township Manager Mark Hiester emphasized that the Sept. 7 meeting is not the same as the previously advertised public hearing, which is scheduled for Aug. 31.

Why it’s important: The vote essentially delays a business agreement with neighboring municipalities. Hiester explained there is concern over the portrayal of the authority, currently known as MESA (Municipal Emergency Services Authority), because the name does not emphasize its mission as a provider of medical services. There is also concern about the township being taken to court by individuals or rest homes as a participating member of an authority.

Background: The township is bound by law to provide EMS service to a level that it sets. Northeast EMS, the township’s current provider, is facing at $2.5 million funding gap due to rising costs, lack of insurance payments and difficulty keeping staff. Earlier this year, a number of municipalities in the northeast segment of the county began looking into forming an authority to sustain EMS services.

Quotable: Hiester said the decision is “coming to a head.”

“We’re getting to the point where you need to decide if you’re in or not.”

What’s next: Supervisors will revisit the matter at their Aug. 22 meeting.

Other happenings: Supervisors tabled a decision on a stormwater ordinance dealing with animal waste. Board members agreed there could be challenges dealing with Amish horse and buggies. Hiester recommended re-advertising the ordinance for future consideration.