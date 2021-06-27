When: Penn supervisors meeting, June 14, in person.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously tabled an agenda item for the township to accept a segment of Loghes Drive connecting to Marie Avenue as a public street, following a lengthy public discussion. Former Supervisor Darryl Lefever asserted the township needs to accept Loghes Drive as a dedicated street, but that did not sit well with Cedar Hollow residents.

Residents speak out: Several of the 12 residents in attendance spoke out against the potential road dedication, including one Cedar Hollow resident who identified himself as “Patrick.” Patrick said the Cedar Hollow homeowners association is looking for a permanent solution and voiced several concerns, including runoff, public foot traffic and dirt bikes. Two other residents in attendance said they did not want the street connection, unless it is a street for nonmotorized traffic only. A resident predicted unsafe conditions for neighborhood children if the street is to be installed.

Quotable: “I definitely do not want a street through there,” said a resident who did not state his name. “All it does is create a shortcut for the auto auction.”

In the end: “We, as a board, voted to not put the street through because residents on the Marie side did not want it,” said Supervisor Ronald Krause, adding those on the Loghes side do not want it to become “a racetrack.”

Other happenings: Lefever and the road crew were recognized at the meeting for an award handed down by Pennsylvania Association of Township Supervisors for creating and implementing a rolling snow fence device. Lefever’s invention is now moving onto a national competition.