When: Penn supervisors meeting, April 12.

What happened: Supervisors reviewed ongoing plans to work with developer Greg Kile to finish the land development process for the Baron’s Ridge project, which involves 138 detached homes on Prospect Road, east of White Oak Road. The last houses, Township Manager Mark Hiester said, are being built. All of the homes have been sold, according to developer E.G. Stoltzfus spokespersons.

Quotable: “Our engineers (and) public works staff inspected the improvements and prepared a list of questions, repairs, or incomplete items to be addressed with the developer and builder,” Hiester said.

Next steps: The township staff will continue to work with the developer, dedicating roadways and pursuing reduction of escrow as per the normal land development process.

Road closures: Supervisors approved road closures for the following events: a Walk/Run for Life at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 8, on Junction Road between Landisville and Auction roads, and on Warehouse Road, and also the county’s traditional Make-A-Wish Foundation truck convoy Sunday, May 9.